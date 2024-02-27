Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Senate inquiry on beauty queen disappearance: Sen. Raffy Tulfo quizzes members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 4A on the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon in Batangas in October last year. The Senate is conducting an inquiry after the filing of Resolution Nos. 913 and 767 on the Camilon case and the alleged abuses, killings and human rights violations of the PNP respectively, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. “I filed the resolutions because I value the importance of our police force. (They) are very important to our townspeople. Unfortunately, there are still quite a number these bad cops who ruin the name of the PNP and lower the morale of those who are doing good. We have to make a more professional PNP. Those police officers who are doing good deserve to work with other decent police officers. Let us cleanse the force and let us cleanse the system,” Tulfo said. Police investigators informed Tulfo that a police major, reportedly involved in the Camilon disappearance was dismissed from the service and three other suspects are the subject of their ongoing investigation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)