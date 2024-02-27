Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Police your own ranks, Jinggoy tells PNP: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 appeals to policemen to contribute in restoring the public's trust and confidence in the Philippine National Police (PNP) following the spate of deaths in police operations. The Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs was investigating the death of 15-year-old John Francis Ompad who was accidentally shot by policemen in a motorcycle chase in Rodriguez, Rizal in August last year. Senators were told that the policemen were under the influence of alcohol when they flagged down the motorcycle of John Francis' older brother John Ace. "How would you restore the people's confidence in the Philippine National Police? You have to police your own ranks," Estrada said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)