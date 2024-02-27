Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Honoring UN Sec. Gen. Ban Ki-Moon: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda sponsors Senate Resolution No. 929 expressing the profound sense of the Senate in honoring the 8th United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and commending his outstanding global contributions. During Tuesday’s plenary session February 27, 2024, Legarda said she remembered Ban visiting Tacloban City after the onslaught of typhoon Yolanda in 2013 which symbolized solidarity with affected communities and dedication to climate adaptation and resilience-building efforts. “His (Ban Ki-moon) leadership in founding and guiding the Global Commission on Adaptation exemplified his proactive stance on tackling climate change. I had the privilege of witnessing his visionary leadership firsthand when I served alongside him as one of the GCA’s commissioners in 2018,” Legarda said. “In honoring Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon today, let us humbly draw inspiration from his remarkable legacy to confront the challenges of our time with renewed resolve. I implore the adoption of this resolution as a sincere token of our deep admiration and respect for his tireless dedication to the welfare of people and planet,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)