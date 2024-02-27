Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Ban Ki-Moon inspires creation of Cmte. on Sustainable Dev’t Goals: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Tuesday’s plenary session February 27, 2024, co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. 929 honoring the 8th United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and commending his outstanding contributions to the international community. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, informed her colleagues that the work of Ban has inspired the Philippines and a handful of countries to establish a committee on sustainable development goals. “It is under his leadership that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals was established,” the senator said. Cayetano, however, warned that there is only six years before that goals could be achieved. “All of these goals were established precisely to push us, to push the leadership of every country towards that direction, to attain the goals that were set because these goals will really set the minimum standard of decent life that we all aspire for in our respective countries,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)