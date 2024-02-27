Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Sound and balanced dev’t in Bulacan: Sen. Christopher Lawrence ”Bong” Go supports the establishment of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport to encourage and promote sound and balanced development in the province. During Tuesday’s plenary session February 27, 2024, Go, who co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2572 or the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act, congratulated Sen. Grace Poe as sponsor of the measure and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva who is a native of Bulacan. “It is our vision that the establishment of this special economic zone and freeport will attract productive foreign investments that can generate employment and increase productivity,” Go said. “This initiative is a prime example of how the public and private sectors can work hand in hand in building a better future for our people. Like I said, this will go a long way towards providing jobs and other economic opportunities outside Metro Manila and will help decongest our urban areas,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)