Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Padilla thanks Ban Ki-Moon: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expresses his gratitude to former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon for calling for peace and for an end to the war between Israel and Palestine. During Tuesday’s plenary session February 27, 2024, Padilla, speaking on behalf of Muslims, considered the call of Ban for peace as a debt of gratitude. “I just want to be included and be a co-sponsor in this step of our Pro Tempore Sen. Loren Legarda because former UN Sec. General Ban Ki-moon, during his time, started his call for an end to the war between Israel and Palestine. Until now he is standing up and begging the two parties to stop their war,” Padilla said in Filipino. “He never wavered, never afraid, he always stood up for peace and this is a person we look up to as a real leader, not just of a country, but of the United Nations,” he added. According to Padilla, around 30,000 Palestinians and civilians, including children, had died since the war started in Gaza. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)