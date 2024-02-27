Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Cementing Bulacan as economic powerhouse: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, delivering his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2572 or the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act, says the enactment into law of the measure will usher in more development in the province and Central Luzon, as well as provide jobs to thousands, if not millions, of Filipinos, particularly Bulakeños. Villanueva, who is a native of Bulacan, said that aside from complementing the ongoing construction of the New Manila International Airport, the Bulacan Ecozone’s economic potential could be between P37.84 billion and P130.9 billion and could generate at least 800,000 jobs for the people. “We hope that with its eventual enactment, this vision will soon become a reality and Bulacan’s position as an economic powerhouse will be even more cemented,” the majority leader said Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)