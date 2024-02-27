Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Ban Ki-Moon, advocate for green initiatives: Sen. Risa Hontiveros lauds former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon for his initiatives to promote development and environmental protection, such as the Global Green Growth Initiative (GGGI), during the Senate plenary session on Tuesday, February, 27, 2024. Hontiveros said that Ban has “worked tirelessly to ensure that the world remains committed to the pursuit of sustainable development and the fight against climate change,” as evidenced by his role in the Climate Change Conferences in Cancun and Durban, as well as the UN Conference on Sustainable Development in Brazil, popularly known as Rio+20. She added that the GGGI being championed by Ban has the potential to create lasting change for our world, and the world's future generation will be born into. “Our fight against poverty is intrinsically linked to the state of our environment. Being part of the GGGI gives us the opportunity to lift our people out of poverty without sacrificing the natural world to do so,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)