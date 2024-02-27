Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Ban addresses Senate: Former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addresses the Philippine Senate Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Ban is the first foreign dignitary to be allowed to deliver a speech during a Senate session. “It is incredibly meaningful for me to be here in Manila and be recognized by Senate Resolution No. 929, which honors and commends the global contributions made during my tenure as the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations,” Ban said. The former UN Secretary General talked about the pursuit of peace and security, human rights and the values and principles espoused by the UN. He also expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices of the Filipino troops in the Battle of Yultong during the Korean war. However, he said, nations had “stagnated” in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ahead of its target date in 2030. In some sectors, he said, SDG goals had even reversed. “Our climate action on the road to net zero emissions by 2050 lacks the requisite urgency to meet the moment. This is why there has never been a more vital time in history to come together in cooperation, partnership and solidarity to redouble our efforts to achieve the SDGs and implement the Paris Climate Agreement,” Ban stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)