Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Sponsorship speech on Bulacan City Special Ecozone: "Mr President, I rise to express my support as a co-sponsor of this measure, not as Chairman of the Committee on Blue Ribbon, but as a Chairman of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking. In this bill is SDG 11, which is Sustainable Cities and Communities; and also SDG 8, Decent Work and Livelihood. We have long espoused for the decongestion of Metro Manila and opportunities for work in other communities outside the big metropolitan areas, whether it is Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, or Metro Davao. And this is an example of that. And the fact that I am a Bulacena, my grandfather, our grandfather hails from Marilao, Bulacan. We are very happy for these opportunities." said Sen. Pia Cayetano as she delivers her co-sponsorship of the measure.