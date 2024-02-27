Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Epic moment in the Senate: On a rare occasion, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada interpellates his younger brother, Sen. JV Ejercito over alleged anomalies surrounding the distribution of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program in San Juan City during Tuesday's plenary session, February 27, 2024. Sen. Jinggoy moved to have all 21 barangay chairmen and city councilors invited to a hearing to shed light on the purported irregularities in dispensing the cash assistance to the intended beneficiaries. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)