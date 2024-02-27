Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Senate OKs establishment of GGGI office in PH: Sen. Imee Marcos hails the Senate's concurrence Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in the ratification of the agreement between the Philippine government and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) for the establishment of a GGGI office in the country. The GGGI is recognized as one of the leading international organizations supporting green growth policies and investments and has supported the Philippines' initiatives for climate resilience and sustainable development. Voting 21-0-0, the Senate approved on third and final reading Resolution No. 108 concurring in the ratification of the agreement between the Philippines and the GGGI. (OS Marcos/Senate Social Media Unit)