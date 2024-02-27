Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Ayuda scams denounced: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito denounces politicians who have been using government social programs such as the TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) to dupe ordinary people. During Tuesday’s plenary session, February 27, 2024, Ejercito, in his privilege speech, expressed dismay over the rampant “ayuda scam.” “These ayuda scams are even worse in the countryside. If these can be perpetrated in the heart of Metro Manila, it stands to reason that these are worse in the far-away provinces,” Ejercito said. “These aid mechanisms have become instruments for political ambition. Instead of going to beneficiaries, they are used to reward allies and bankroll operators. In other words, they are used for patronage politics,” he added. According to Ejercito, these assistance programs should be a temporary measure and the government should have exit mechanism which will connect beneficiaries to employers. In a long term, the government should focus on generating decent and fulfilling jobs instead of pouring billions into emergency employment programs. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)