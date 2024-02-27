Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Poe pushes establishment of Bulacan Airport City: Sen. Grace Poe on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 sponsors a bill that would establish the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport. The Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson said Senate Bill No. 2572 aims to usher in "a new age of economic opportunities and investments" in the country, with the construction of the New Manila International Airport at its heart. In her speech, she cited the success of several economic zones in neighboring airports abroad. SBN 2572, she added, also addresses the concerns of the executive department in vetoing the measure during the 18th Congress. Poe said the proposed Bulacan Airport City poses economic potential worth P130.9 billion and is expected to generate up to 1.2 million jobs. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)