Photo Release

February 27, 2024 Zubiri welcomes 8th UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon to Senate: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri welcomes former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to the Philippine Senate Tuesday, February 27, 2024. According to Zubiri, Ban had left an exceptional imprint and legacy at the UN where he served for two consecutive terms from 2007-2016. “Secretary General Ban has continued to fully devote himself to humanitarian work and is now the Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation. (He) was elected as chairman of the IOC Ethics Committee in September 2017 and served as the Honorary chairman at the Institute of Global Engagement and Empowerment at Yonsei University from 2018-2022. In February 2018, he was elected and has been serving as the President of the Assembly and chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and is currently the chairman of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation for a Better Future and the distinguished professor and honorary chairman of the Future Institute at Seoul National University,” Zubiri said. Senators led by Zubiri presented Ban with a copy of adopted Senate Resolution No. 929, expressing the profound sense of the Senate in honoring Ban and commending his outstanding Global contributions. The Senate also adopted Resolution No. 936 on Tuesday, which seeks to establish a GGGI office in the country. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)