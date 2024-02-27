Photo Release

February 27, 2024 On TUPAD, AICS scams: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito to elaborate some of the government’s social programs which the latter claimed are being used to line the pockets of local government officials in San Juan City. According to Ejercito, the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/displaced Workers (TUPAD) and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) are being used to defraud San Juan residents out of their money. Pimentel advised Ejercito during the plenary session Tuesday, February 27, 2024 to gather evidence so the Senate could start an inquiry on the matter and change the mechanics of some social protection programs to ensure that beneficiaries get what are due them. TUPAD provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed while AICS is a social welfare service of the Department of Social Welfare and Development that provides medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance for other support services or needs of a person or family.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)