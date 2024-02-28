Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Changing the lowest calculated bid provision: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the Committee on Finance hearing Wednesday, February 28, 2024 on various measures seeking to amend Republic Act No. 9184, otherwise known as the Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA). During the hearing, Angara solicited the opinion of the Commission on Audit (COA) whether the current Lowest Calculated Bid (LCB) policy in government procurement is still responsive to the changing times. “Another issue we would like to consult with you is the new concept. It was mentioned by President (Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr.) that quality of the item or product sometimes suffer as a result of the lowest calculated bid. So, we are introducing the most economic... or mirror the most economically advantageous responsive bid as an alternative,” Angara said. Responding to the senator’s question, COA Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba expressed support to plans amending the LCB policy to the most economically advantageous responsive bid, saying there are instances when contractors bid lower and offer inferior products or infrastructure just to get the government contract. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)