Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Higher, Technical and Vocational Education: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Escudero said he had already studied several bills, including converting state universities and colleges, renaming schools, establishment/conversion of campuses, establishment of TESDA Training and Assessment Centers, proposals to include non-teaching and non-academic personnel in the governing boards of state colleges and universities and inclusion of Personal Financial Literacy Course in technical-vocational Curriculum Act. The committee recommended for plenary approval of the bills, subject to amendments and compliance of campuses and universities with the requirements of the Commission on Higher Education. Commenting on the inclusion of Personal Financial Literacy Course in TVET (technical and vocational education and training) curriculum, Escudero said: “It has been the policy of this committee, since I became chair, that we will not legislate any item in any curriculum of any course. Simply because curricula should not be etched in stone by a law which will be difficult to change. In fact, I have been battling for changing the curriculum to make our graduates more competitive and not simply trained to pass board exams or bar exams.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)