Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Win panel reviews E-GASTPE: Sen. Win Gatchalian leads the Committee on Basic Education in looking into the implementation of the Department of Education's (DepEd) Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE) Program on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Opening the public hearing, the committee chairperson cited audit reports finding anomalies in the program's rollout, particularly on alleged ghost beneficiaries and that it did not exclusively cater to poor students. Gatchalian said a review of the E-GASTPE is necessary as it covers a "significant chunk" of the DepEd's annual budget, with allocations increasing yearly from P21.2 billion in 2016 to P40.5 billion in 2024. He said he intends to file a bill to address gaps in the implementation of the E-GASTPE Program. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)