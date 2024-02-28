Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Jinggoy holds ex-UN chief Ban Ki-moon in high esteem: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his admiration for former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon whom the Senate gave honors for his outstanding global contributions during Tuesday’s plenary proceedings, February 27, 2024. Estrada revered Ban’s unwavering commitment to uphold the ideals of the UN imprinting a legacy of being a bridge builder, giving voice to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people, and strengthening the Organization itself during his stint as the 8th UN chief. (Photo courtesy of Mark Aquino)