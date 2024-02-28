Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Villanueva sponsors concurrent resolution allowing Lorenzana to accept US award: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sponsors Ct. Res. No. 10 Wednesday, February 28, 2024 granting consent to former Defense Secretary and current Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairperson Delfin Lorenzana to accept the United States Special Operations Command Medal (USSOCOM). Under the Civil Service Commission of the 1987 Constitution, an elected or appointed public officer or employee cannot accept any present, emolument, office or title of any kind from any foreign government unless authorized by law or given consent by Congress. Villanueva said Lorenzana demonstrated his expertise in national defense and security, special operations, foreign affairs, public diplomacy, veterans affairs and strategic leadership. “This representation could not think of anyone more deserving to be awarded the USSOCOM medal, which is given only to select individuals who have made significant contributions to special operations,” Villanueva said. The Senate adopted the concurrent resolution with all members of the Senate as co-sponsors. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)