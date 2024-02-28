Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Voucher subsidy program: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks officials of the Commission on Audit (COA) whether the Department of Education (DepEd) already ordered the creation of a composite team to monitor the GASTPE program, which stands for Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education. COA state auditor Erwin Llave, who was a co-team leader during the performance audit of the GASTPE program in 2018, said DepEd had issued several orders for the establishment of various offices in line with GASTPE-related programs but he said COA has yet to evaluate or validate whether these offices are functioning as intended. During the public hearing on the implementation of the expanded GASTPE program Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Tulfo also asked DepEd officials about the status of the voucher subsidy in erring schools and the actions taken against them. DepEd Private Education Assistance executive director Rhodora Angela Ferrer cited the billing documents of a particular school for the current school year (2023-2024), which she said were put on hold because of the school’s failure to settle the validity of all the grantees in the billing document. She informed Tulfo that they had recommended the school’s termination for school year 2024-2025. Ferrer explained students could enroll in other schools using the DepEd vouchers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)