February 28, 2024 Dela Rosa extols Lorenzana: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa extols Delfin N. Lorenzana, chairperson of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), before the Senate adopts Concurrent Resolution No. 10 giving consent to the latter to receive the United States Special Operations Command Medal. During Wednesday’s plenary session February 28, 2024, Dela Rosa said that with his untarnished public service record, it is not a surprise that another international recognition will be given to Lorenzana. ”I join this august chamber in commending our man of the hour, Chairman Lorenzana, for continuously raising our flag of excellent public service, high enough to be recognized not only by our neighboring countries, but even those across the globe. May you continue to serve our country beyond the call of duty and be an inspiration to all of us in being of service to our country without reservations,” Dela Rosa said. The senator rose with zeal and pride in co-sponsoring the resolution granting consent to his fellow alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)