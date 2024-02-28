Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Truly deserving: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s plenary session February 28, 2024, emphasizes that former defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, now chairperson of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, is truly deserving to receive the United States Special Operations Command Medal (USSOCOM) for his contributions to the Philippine-United States relations as Secretary of National Defense from 2016 to 2022. In making her manifestation, Cayetano stressed that it was her brother Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano who worked closely with Lorenzana and “he never has anything but good words for the Secretary.” Cayetano said Sen. Alan would always go out of his way to tell her all the things that he has done with the secretary. “I am very happy to be part of this momentous event and be associated with the resolution, Mr. President,” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)