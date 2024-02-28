Photo Release



Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon visits the Senate: SG Ban receives a Senate Resolution, adopted unanimously, honoring his lifetime of humanitarian work during his stint as the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations and beyond, and commending his outstanding global contributions.

The former UN Secretary General was welcomed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, accompanied by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Imee Marcos and Win Gatchalian, at the Senate Ceremonial Hall. SG Ban is the current President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an international, intergovernmental treaty-based organization dedicated to promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies.

The Senate likewise adopted a Senate Resolution concurring in the ratification of the agreement between the Philippines and the GGGI to establish the GGGI Office in the country.

In a rare occasion, Secretary General BAN, with the consent of the entire Chamber, was also given the opportunity to address the Senate in plenary for him to express his gratitude for the very high honor accorded to him by the Senate and in recognition of his lifetime commitment to the guiding ideals of the United Nations. (Senate's Office of International Relations and Protocol/Public Relations and Information Bureau/Office of the Senate President)