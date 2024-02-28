Photo Release

February 28, 2024 A man with untarnished credibility, reputation: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Wednesday’s plenary session February 28, 2024, salutes Delfin N. Lorenzana, chairperson of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), for his untarnished credibility and reputation as a leader and a public servant. Padilla, who recounted his personal experience with Lorenzana, joined the senators in adopting Concurrent Resolution No. 10 giving consent to the latter to receive the United States Special Operations Command Medal. “I can't forget that this general showed his strength. He showed all kinds of inspiration for the people,” Padilla said in Filipino. “That's why I am one of the senators saluting him because he is truly our leader as a military man and as a civilian. I will accompany him wherever he goes. I love him as a leader,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)