Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Amnesty to former rebels: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification in granting amnesty to former rebels or members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) as part of government’s commitment in the peace agreement. During Wednesday’s plenary session February 28, 2024, Pimentel interpellated Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on House Concurrent Resolution Nos. 21 and 22 on granting amnesty to MILF and MNLF rebels who have committed crimes punishable under the revised penal code and special penal laws in furtherance of their political beliefs. “Is the grant of amnesty to former rebels or members a part of government’s commitment found in the peace agreement? Do we have socio-economic and financial assistance program for our surrendered rebels?” Pimentel asked. In response, Estrada said that there is socio-economic program such as social protection, capacity development, livelihood and employment, and community-based infrastructure. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)