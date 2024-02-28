Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Go vouches for Lorenzana’s integrity: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go vouches for the integrity of former Defense Secretary and current Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairperson Delfin Lorenzana during the plenary session Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The Senate adopted Concurrent Resolution No. 10, granting consent to Lorenzana to accept the United States Special Operations Command Medal (USSOCOM). “I have worked with him for almost three years. He is dedicated, hardworking and even after retiring from the military he was willing to return to the Philippines when he was already living in the United States to work for the country. Thank you for your services,” Go said in mixed Filipino and English. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)