Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Clarify rules of the Senate: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri says the Senate should clarify its rules to avoid going on separate direction from the House of Representatives (HRep) when it comes to discussing amendments to the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitutions. Quoting HRep Deputy Majority Leader Neptali “Boyet” Gonzales II, Zuribi said the HRep version of economic constitutional amendments -- Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7 -- will be taken up like a bill with the committee report presented to the HRep plenary. The Senate President said that after getting three-fourths votes on the measure, RBH No. 7 will be transmitted to the Senate. “Very clearly, he (Gonzales) said that if the Senate does not act on it and does not get three-fourth votes then there is no amendment to the Constitution,” Zubiri said Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after Sen. Chiz Escudero pointed out that voting separately should be clarified in the Rules of the Senate. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)