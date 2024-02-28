Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Senate takes up amnesty measures: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 defends before the Senate plenary measures calling for Congress' concurrence in two presidential proclamations granting amnesty to former rebels who have committed crimes in furtherance of their political beliefs. Estrada answered questions from his colleagues on House Concurrent Resolutions which deals with the grant of amnesty for former members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)