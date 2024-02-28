Photo Release

February 28, 2024 Comprehensive insurance for gov’t vehicles: Sen. Raffy Tulfo proposes a comprehensive insurance policy for all government vehicles to cover not only physical injuries or death of third-persons but all damages that may be encountered by a government vehicle, such as damage to the other vehicle, damage to property, and physical injury and death of the passenger of the government vehicle. In his privilege speech Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Tulfo said he received complaints regarding government vehicles that have no Compulsory Third Party Liability Insurance (CTPL). The law requires all vehicle owners to purchase a CTPL insurance policy before they register or renew their vehicles with the Land Transportation Office. “The LTO should hold the government official liable for not registering a government vehicle, including the head of the department in charge with such registration,” Tulfo said. “As the government, we have to acknowledge and take responsibility for damages that may be caused by our operations. This will cover the people who have suffered damages, and it will also teach our own people to be responsible in performing their duties,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)