Photo Release

February 29, 2024 ‘Height of injustice’: Gatchalian flags more educ service contracting beneficiaries are non-poor: The height of injustice. This is how Senator Win Gatchalian described the slot allocations of the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) for beneficiaries, the majority of whom hail from non-poor households. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN