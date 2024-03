Photo Release

March 1, 2024 Gatchalian hopeful that ERC PCC partnership will address power issues, protect consumer interests: Senator Win Gatchalian expressed hope that a joint task force between the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) created to investigate allegations of anti-competitive practices within the power sector would effectively address such issues and protect the interests of energy consumers. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN