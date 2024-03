Photo Release

March 3, 2024 Gatchalian: Gov’t assistance to private education should decongest public schools: Citing findings of the Commission on Audit (COA), Senator Win Gatchalian flagged the ambiguity on whether the programs under the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) effectively address issues related to public school congestion. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN