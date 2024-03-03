Photo Release



HOG FESTIVAL 2024: Senator Cynthia Villar, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte led the ceremonial chopping of pork lechon. During gthe opening of the Hog Festival' 2024 in Quezon City last March 1. The NatFed also set a Guinness Record for the Philippines for serving the most number of pork dishes on display during the event. The Hog Festival will run up to March 2024.

HOG FESTIVAL 2024. Pinangunahan nina Senator Cynthia Villar, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., at Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte ang ceremonial chopping of pork lechon sa pagbubukas ng “Hog Festival' 2024 sa Quezon City noong Marso 1. Nagtakda rin ang NatFed ng Guinness Record para sa Pilipinas sa paghahain ng pinakamaraming pork dishes sa naturang okasyon. Ang Hog Festival ay magtatagal hanggang March 5.