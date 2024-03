Photo Release

March 4, 2024 Gatchalian pushes ‘Batang Magaling’ bill ahead of revised senior high school curriculum pilot run: While the Department of Education (DepEd) is eyeing the pilot run of the revised senior high school curriculum by School Year (SY) 2025-2026, Senator Win Gatchalian pushed anew his proposal to boost the college readiness and employability of senior high school graduates. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN