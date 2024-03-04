Photo Release

March 4, 2024 Filipina Ayaw sa Chacha: Sen. Risa Hontiveros opens the Filipina Ayaw sa ChaCha Digital exhibit at the second floor of the Senate building in Pasay City Monday, March 4, 2024. The event, which will run until Thursday, March 7, showcases the voice and position of women from different sectors who stand up against ChaCha and the People’s Initiative. “I don't like this ChaCha and People's Initiative because I know that only the interest of a few will be favored and not of the people,” Hontiveros said. The lady legislator said the exhibit is part of the celebration of Women’s Month which commemorates women’s strength, talent and intelligence. (Nelson Ortiz/Senate PRIB)