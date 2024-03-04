Photo Release

March 4, 2024 Senate adopts three amnesty measures: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada extends his gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the adoption of House Concurrent Resolution Nos. 19, 21 and 22 concurring with Presidential Proclamation Numbers 403, 405 and 406 which grant amnesty to the members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), respectively. “I am truly honored and privileged to sponsor these measures that will foster healing and social cohesion, and will provide the window to end internal armed conflict and rebellion,” Estrada said Monday, March 4, 2024. (Adrian Luciano/Senate Social Media Unit)