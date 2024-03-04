Photo Release

March 4, 2024 Adopting rules to amend constitution: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino urges the Committee on Rules to discuss immediately Resolution No. 941 adopting rules to amend and/or revise the 1987 Constitution. During Monday’s plenary session, March 4, 2024, Tolentino said the resolution aims to fill in the gap which the Senate does not have, as an appropriate procedure, in amending or revising the 1987 Constitution. “This representation already filed Resolution No. 941, a resolution adopting rules to amend and/or revise the 1987 constitution and the submission of this representation is that it should be tackled or addressed immediately by the Committee on Rules since it would supplant or supplement the gaps existing right now in the Senate Rules of Procedure,” Tolentino said in his short manifestation. Under PSR 941, Tolentino proposed three additional sections in the Rules of the Senate under the “procedure for any amendment to or revision for the 1987 Constitution” which shall read as follows: Section 1, any amendment to or revision of the 1987 Constitution may be proposed by Congress, upon a vote of three-fourth of all its members, either through joint or separate constitutional session assembled; Section 2, in case of separate constitutional sessions, the Senate may propose amendment to or revision of the Constitution through a resolution called for that purpose by three-fourth of all its members subject to the concurrence of the House of Representatives; Section 3, any proposal to amend or revise the Constitution shall be valid when ratified by a majority of the votes cast in a plebiscite called for the purpose. (Nelson Ortiz/Senate PRIB)