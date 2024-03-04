Photo Release

March 4, 2024 On Jaclyn Jose’s passing: Sen. Robinhood Padilla urges colleagues to extend their condolences to the bereaved family of Mary Jane Sta Ana Guck, a.k.a. Jaclyn Jose, who died of a heart attack last Saturday, March 2, at the age of 60. In his manifestation on Monday, March 4, 2024, Padilla said the showbiz world is mourning the sudden death of the award-winning actress. Jose was a renowned dramatic film and television actress with multiple acting awards. She was the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, for her role as a matriarch and meth dealer in Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’ Rosa. She also had three Gawad Urian best actress nods for her roles in Takaw Tukso (1987), Itanong Mo Sa Buwan (1989), and Sarong Banggi (2006). “She was like a professor, a mentor, to young artists, an inspiration to young artists like Coco Martin, and my daughter Kylie Padilla,” Padilla said. “I am asking my colleagues here in the Senate to join me in offering condolences to her family on the sudden passing of our admired and beloved Jaclyn Jose,” he added. (Nelson Ortiz/Senate PRIB)