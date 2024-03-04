Photo Release

March 4, 2024 Jail Integration Act hurdles Senate 3rd Reading: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses gratitude to his colleagues following the passage of Senate Bill No. 2352 (SBN 2352) which seeks to transfer the control and supervision of the provincial and sub-provincial jails to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). According to Dela Rosa, the measure will not only enhance the efficiency of jails through access to the expertise and national programs of the BJMP but also liberate local government units from functions that tend to divide their attention and limited resources. “With each provincial and sub-provincial jail transferred to the BJMP, there will be new persons deprived of liberty relying on your care. They may be deprived of liberty but they should never be deprived of the basic human need to be properly looked after,” Dela Rosa said Monday, March 4, 2024. (Joseph B. Vidal and Adrian Luciano/Senate Social Media Unit)