Photo Release

March 4, 2024 Addressing patterns of injustice: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros highlights the urgent need to address apparent patterns of agrarian reform reversals and land reconsolidation, which have adversely affected farmers who were previously issued Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs). In a privilege speech, Hontiveros cited two cases where farmers, despite holding CLOAs and having paid for the land over several years, lost their claims due to legal technicalities. "This systemic issue transcends administrations. It's evident that we have a historical obligation to our farmers. Let's begin by tackling these unjust patterns," Hontiveros emphasized on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)