Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Protect PH’s coastal resources effectively: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar urges her fellow senators and other stakeholders to consider the vital points of integrated coastal management (ICM) as a national strategy in managing and protecting coastal resources effectively. During Tuesday’s hearing, March 5, 2024, Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, discussed proposed measures on ICM and national coastal greenbelt. “The integrated coastal management legislation we are considering is not just about protecting our environment. The bill intends to secure the future of our nation, ensure sustainable development, and preserve our natural heritage for generations to come,” Villar said. According to the senator, the necessity of adopting ICM as a national strategy is highlighted by several factors, namely: biodiversity conservation, sustainable livelihood, food security, climate change resilience and economic development through tourism. The Philippines, as an archipelago with 7,641 islands, has a vast coastline of over 36,000 kilometers, with the majority of its provinces (66 out of 81) located along the coast and about 60 percent of the population living in these areas. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)