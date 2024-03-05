Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Padilla airs objection to contempt against Quiboloy: Sen. Robin Padilla airs his objection to an order of contempt against Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Carreon Quiboloy by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Quiboloy is being investigated for alleged child abuse and human trafficking involving members of his church. He was cited in contempt by the committee and ordered arrested for his refusal to attend the Senate inquiry. “I just want the guests and those following the hearing to know my reasons for asking for humility first and the right to object and not to be offended. We talked about it with the dear senator whom I respect and I always pay tribute to what she is fighting for. I thank you again for accepting my objection,” Padilla told Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the committee. The lady senator explained to Padilla that under Sec. 18 of the Rules of the Senate, majority of all members of the committee may reverse or modify the contempt within seven days after its issuance. (Kyle Venturillo/Senate PRIB)