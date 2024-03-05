Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Cha-Cha may disrupt existing partnerships between foreign & local universities: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa inquires about the potential impact on existing partnerships between local and foreign educational institutions once the Philippines opens up higher education to foreign investors. During the continuation of the hearing of the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Subcommittee on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Dela Rosa expressed concerns that foreign educational institutions might not find it necessary to maintain partnerships with local schools if they are permitted to operate independently in the country. In response, University of the Philippines-Los Baños Chancellor Jose Camacho said that improvements in the country’s systems and processes could attract more foreign academic institutions to invest in the Philippines. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)