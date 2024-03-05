Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Are there potential investors in PH education?: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises this question to University of the Philippines-Los Baños chancellor Jose Camacho, Jr. as the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes (Subcommittee on Resolution of Both Houses 6) resumes its public inquiry on RBH 6 Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Education, wondered whether there are foreign educational institutions that have expressed their intention to put up tertiary schools in the country and not just for partnerships. “Because UP is exposed to lots of these foreign institutions, I heard you are already engaged in these international institutions. Have you ever encountered any comments that ownership, administration is important?” Gatchalian asked. Camacho responded that he has not encountered such queries. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)