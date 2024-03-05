Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Relaxing foreign ownership in education sector: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Subcommittee Tuesday, March 5, 2024, presides over the public hearing on Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 proposing amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. The fourth hearing delved its discussions into the implications of amending paragraph 2, Section 4 of Article XIV of the Constitution, focusing on the pros and cons of limiting foreign ownership in the education sector. Angara assured that the language of the amendment as contained in RBH 6 is not to liberalize basic education but to liberalize higher and technical and vocational education. The senator made the assurance after Department of Education deputy spokesperson Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas expressed opposition to the proposed amendments by both houses of Congress to Paragraph 2, Section 4 Article 14 of the Constitution, saying it has far-reaching consequences and serious implications with respect to the mandate of the department in the exercise of its functions. Bringas said the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law,” could potentially serve as “a gateway to expand the scope of control and administration” over educational institutions not solely by Filipinos. “We already said the intention was not to open up basic education because of the importance of values formation and nationalism, among others,” Angara said. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)