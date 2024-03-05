Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Mongolian delegation welcomed: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri extends his warm welcome to members of the Mongolian parliament Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Zubiri said it was a historic day for the Senate as it was the first time for the institution to receive a delegation from Mongolia. “We take this opportunity to highlight that this year we are celebrating 51 years of diplomatic relationship with Mongolia. As responsible and peaceful members of the Asia Pacific Region, both our countries are united in our commitment to rules-based international order and in our common goal of increasing the standards of living for our countrymen,” Zubiri said. The Senate President said he appreciated the delegation’s interest in learning from the Philippines’ experience on how to develop a just and progressive taxation system and in providing the necessary legislative oversight. “We hope that your visit today will mark the beginning of a more robust interparliamentary dialog and exchanges between our two countries,” Zubiri added. (Red Santos, OSP/Senate PRIB)