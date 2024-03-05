Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Utilize renewable energy: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses his support to electric cooperatives that are proposing to utilize renewable energy as additional source of power to lower the cost of electricity in the country. During Tuesday’s hearing March 5, 2024 of the Committee on Public Services, Ejercito said he is impressed that the cooperatives are targeting to have more renewable energy sources, especially electric cooperatives in the provinces that are serving islands and remote areas. “I'm very impressed now that they are targeting to have more renewables considering that they are servicing islands which is difficult because of the remote areas. I'm hoping that you can continue an efficient performance. The target is to lower the cost (of electricity),” Ejercito said. The senator also commended the idea of electric cooperatives to put solar panels in every barangay basketball court, knowing that almost all barangays in the Philippines have basketball courts. “I hope we will continue with the goal of having more renewables,” he added. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)