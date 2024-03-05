Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Addressing job-skills mismatch: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva sponsors a bill seeking to address job-skills mismatch by bridging jobseekers to potential employers through the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET). According to Villanueva, job-skills mismatch contribute to the country’s unemployment and underemployment rate pegged at 4.3 percent and 12.3 percent respectively based on the 2023 preliminary report of the Philippine Statistics Authority. He said Senate Bill No. 2587 or the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act would harmonize under one framework the different enterprise-based education and training programs in the country. “This bill also seeks to enhance the participation of the private sector as an indispensable partner in addressing job-skills mismatch by increasing their participation in the identification, prioritization and development of competency standards and qualifications,” Villanueva explained during plenary, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Mark Jamin, OS Villanueva/Senate PRIB)